Why These Travel Stocks Are Jumping Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors dealt with some turbulence on Wall Street during Tuesday's regular trading session, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) finishing lower but the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) gaining ground. More broadly, market participants seemed uncertain about whether a slightly higher inflation reading than expected would have an adverse impact on market sentiment. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) finished close to unchanged on the day.IndexDaily Percentage ChangeContinue reading