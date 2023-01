Why These Two Biotech Stocks Blasted Higher This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Two somewhat under-the-radar biotech companies saw their share prices soar this week after agreeing to be acquired. CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ: CINC) is being bought out by deep-pocketed pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, while Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ: ALBO) is set to be owned by France-based peer Ipsen.Both of these deals are very lucrative, to the point where CinCor's stock rocketed 146% over the course of the week, and Albireo shot 92% skyward, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Both deals were announced on Monday, resulting in those share-price blasts. Of the pair, CinCor was the splashier, both in terms of the acquirer and the price. It's also very possible that it'll wrap up quicker: As per CinCor and AstraZeneca's agreement, the latter must initiate a tender offer by Tuesday, Jan. 23. Continue reading