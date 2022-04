Why Theta Token Is Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the past 24 hours, the price of Theta Token (CRYPTO: THETA) had risen nearly 11% as of 3:12 p.m. ET today, despite a mixed and somewhat flattish day in the broader cryptocurrency market. There's no obvious reason for the move, although there are several pieces of news that may explain it.Theta, a blockchain-powered peer-to-peer video streaming network, announced recently that the global blockchain infrastructure company BridgeTower Capital would become an enterprise validator on the Theta Network. On Theta's blockchain network, large companies such as Alphabet's Google, Sony, and Samsung serve as the entities that validate transactions and create new blocks. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading