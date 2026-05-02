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03.05.2026 01:53:26
Why This $13 Million ETF Buy Seems Like a Big Bet on Inflation Protection
On May 1, 2026, WIN Advisors disclosed a new position in the Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSE:HGER), acquiring 469,067 shares in an estimated $13.13 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to an SEC filing dated May 1, 2026, WIN Advisors, Inc established a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSE:HGER), acquiring 469,067 shares. The estimated transaction value was $13.13 million, calculated using the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The stake was valued at $14.55 million at the end of the quarter, reflecting both trading activity and price changes.The Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (HGER) is a diversified commodity ETF designed to provide inflation-sensitive exposure by systematically allocating across major liquid commodity futures. The fund’s quantitative methodology emphasizes economic significance, liquidity, and inflation sensitivity, with dynamic gold weighting based on proprietary indicators. HGER’s structure allows investors to access broad commodity strategies efficiently, while its strong one-year total return and above-average yield underscore its competitive positioning among inflation-hedging ETFs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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