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21.06.2026 06:30:00
Why This $26.5 Trillion Projection Is Critical to Understand Before Buying SpaceX Stock
When Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) released its S-1 filing, it forecast an ambitious total addressable market (TAM) of $28.5 trillion. The filing even suggested that the company had "identified the largest TAM in human history."The bulk of that projection, $26.5 trillion, is tied to the opportunity SpaceX sees in artificial intelligence (AI). A TAM is more theoretical than anything else, but what's most important from the filing was the focus on AI. That reshapes SpaceX as an investment beyond just a traditional space company, offering additional opportunities and risks to consider.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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