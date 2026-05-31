Plains GP a Aktie
WKN DE: A2DF4N / ISIN: US72651A2078
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31.05.2026 20:22:11
Why This $3 Million Plains GP Holdings Buy Could Signal Confidence in a $2.9 Billion Outlook
On May 15, 2026, Energy Income Partners disclosed a first-quarter buy of 120,765 shares of Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ:PAGP), an estimated $2.64 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to the SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Energy Income Partners increased its stake in Plains GP Holdings by 120,765 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $2.64 million based on average closing prices for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $48.44 million, a figure that reflects both additional shares purchased and share price appreciation during the quarter.Plains GP Holdings is a leading midstream energy company specializing in the transportation, storage, and processing of crude oil and natural gas liquids across North America. The company leverages an extensive asset base, including thousands of miles of pipelines and significant storage capacity, to provide critical infrastructure services to the energy sector. Its fee-based business model and diverse customer base position it as a key logistics partner within the oil and gas value chain.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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