HOPE Aktie
WKN DE: A2APUA / ISIN: JP3837640006
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31.05.2026 20:13:36
Why This $38 Million Hope Bancorp Buy Could Be a Bigger Bet on Bank Consolidation
On May 15, 2026, HoldCo Asset Management disclosed a buy of 3,266,015 Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) shares, an estimated $37.74 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to its SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, HoldCo Asset Management increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 3,266,015 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $37.74 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the Hope Bancorp stake rose by $37.11 million, a change reflecting both the share purchase and price appreciation.Hope Bancorp is a regional bank holding company with a significant presence in major U.S. markets, focusing on commercial and consumer banking services. The company leverages its diverse product portfolio and extensive branch network to address the financial needs of both businesses and individuals.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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