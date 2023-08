Why This 1 Number -- 94% -- Is a Big Problem Lemonade Must Fix

Insurance upstart Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is growing like wildfire, adding customers who are adding new insurance products. But there's one number -- 94% -- that's way too high. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro break this number down, along with the rest of the financial results, and explain why it's a problem the company must solve. *Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Aug. 2, 2023. The video was published on Aug. 6, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel