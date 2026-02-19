Bank of America Aktie
WKN: 858388 / ISIN: US0605051046
|
19.02.2026 11:10:00
Why This 1 Unstoppable Stock Could Be the Next Bank of America
Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) is one of the largest global banks, with thousands of branches. It offers a wide range of financial products that help people save, borrow, and invest their money.The stock has been sluggish to start the year and is down by 3%, but its long-term returns are solid. The bank stock is up by more than 50% during the past five years and has a 2.1% dividend yield.This same financial stock is approaching a $400 billion market cap, which will make it harder for the company to deliver life-changing returns for new investors. People who want exposure to the financial sector and a promising long-term pick may want to consider SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) instead. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!