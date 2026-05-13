Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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13.05.2026 22:46:33
Why This Biotech Fund Added $7 Million to an Oncology Stock Up 120%
Avidity Partners Management disclosed a buy of 259,700 shares of Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) in its May 13, 2026, SEC filing, an estimated $7.19 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, Avidity Partners Management bought 259,700 additional shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated value of this purchase was $7.19 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position rose by $14.33 million, a figure that includes both trading activity and stock price appreciation.Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of novel small molecule inhibitors for oncology indications. The company's strategic focus on kinase inhibitors positions it to address significant unmet needs in cancer treatment, leveraging a pipeline of differentiated assets. With a lean workforce and a targeted R&D approach, Enliven aims to establish a competitive edge through innovation and clinical advancement in the biopharmaceutical sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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