Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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13.05.2026 22:10:31
Why This Biotech Fund Opened a $9 Million Position in a Newly Public Cancer Company
On May 13, 2026, Avidity Partners Management disclosed a new position in Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS), acquiring 468,566 shares in the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $9.10 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, Avidity Partners Management established a new position in Aktis Oncology by purchasing 468,566 shares. The estimated transaction value was $9.10 million, calculated using the average closing price between January 1 and March 31, 2026. The quarter-end value of this stake was $8.79 million, reflecting both the share addition and stock price movement over the period.Aktis Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of targeted radiopharmaceutical therapies for cancer. Leveraging a proprietary miniprotein radioconjugate platform, the company aims to deliver radioisotopes selectively to tumor cells, addressing significant unmet needs in oncology.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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