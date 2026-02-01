The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
01.02.2026 13:45:00
Why This Fintech Stock's Pullback Makes It one of the Best Buys in the Market
Personal loan leader LendingClub (NYSE: LC) stock pulled back nearly 16% following its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings release on Jan. 28. However, this pullback may be a great chance for investors in the banking sector to capitalize on one of the industry's best growth stories at an incredibly cheap valuation.Coming into earnings, the stock had more than doubled since the "Liberation Day" bottom in April 2025. So, the market may have been looking for an excuse to take profits on any imperfections.LendingClub did actually beat revenue and profit estimates in Q4, while also forecasting strong growth for the year ahead. So why did the stock pull back? It appears the forecast for next quarter's earnings per share (EPS) left something to be desired.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Market Limited Registered Shs
Analysen zu The Market Limited Registered Shs
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.