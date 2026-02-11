:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
11.02.2026 20:30:00
Why This Friday Could Be a Big Day for the Stock Market
Friday could be a big day for the stock market, as an important and closely watched government report will be published before markets open. And it may push asset prices up or down dramatically.I'm talking about the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data that comes out every month. This is the major gauge of inflation in the U.S. economy, and the January data will be published on Friday, Feb. 13 at 8:30 a.m.There are many ways to look at the data, of course, but probably the most closely monitored number of the report is core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices because they tend to be highly volatile. Leaving those items out of the data provides a more insightful number for year-over-year and month-over-month comparisons.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich -- ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende schwach. Der deutsche Leitindex nahm erneut Anlauf für die 25.000-Punkte-Hürde. Die Wall Street änderte häufig die Richtung. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.