Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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21.05.2026 23:19:19
Why This Fund Added $12 Million to a Biotech Stock That's Now Down 58% in a Year
B Group disclosed a purchase of 750,000 shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) in a May 15, 2026, SEC filing, an estimated $11.84 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a May 15, 2026, SEC filing, B Group, Inc. increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 750,000 shares, with the estimated transaction value at $11.84 million based on the quarterly average price. The fund’s holding at quarter’s end stood at 3,207,542 shares, worth $28.90 million. The net position change, including share additions and price fluctuations, was a decrease of $15.93 million over the quarter.ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in plasma-derived therapies for immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. The company leverages a vertically integrated business model, controlling both plasma collection and product manufacturing to ensure supply chain reliability and product quality. With a focused portfolio and established distribution channels, ADMA Biologics addresses critical needs in the immunology and infectious disease markets, supporting its growth strategy and competitive positioning.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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