Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
|
26.12.2025 21:53:53
Why This Fund Cashed Out of a $3.6 Million Biotech ETF Bet
Kentucky-based Aristides Capital fully exited its position in the iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB), reducing its portfolio by approximately $3.60 million, according to a November 13 SEC filing.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 13, Aristides Capital sold all 28,467 shares of the iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) previously held in its portfolio. The estimated transaction value, based on quarterly average pricing, was approximately $3.60 million, fully liquidating the fund’s stake in the biotechnology-focused exchange-traded fund.Top holdings after the filing: Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
