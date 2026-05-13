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13.05.2026 18:24:46
Why This Fund Made a $10.8 Million Bet on a Chemical Stock Up 87%
Hartree Partners reported a new position in Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) on May 12, 2026, acquiring 214,859 shares in an estimated $10.81 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 12, 2026, Hartree Partners initiated a new position in Methanex by purchasing 214,859 shares. The estimated transaction value was $10.81 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end value of the stake increased by $12.79 million, reflecting both the share acquisition and underlying stock price movements.Methanex supplies methanol globally and operates an extensive logistics and distribution network to serve industrial customers worldwide. The company’s integrated approach—from production to delivery—encompasses global reach, supply chain expertise, and long-standing customer relationships.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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