13.05.2026 18:24:46

Why This Fund Made a $10.8 Million Bet on a Chemical Stock Up 87%

Hartree Partners reported a new position in Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) on May 12, 2026, acquiring 214,859 shares in an estimated $10.81 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 12, 2026, Hartree Partners initiated a new position in Methanex by purchasing 214,859 shares. The estimated transaction value was $10.81 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end value of the stake increased by $12.79 million, reflecting both the share acquisition and underlying stock price movements.Methanex supplies methanol globally and operates an extensive logistics and distribution network to serve industrial customers worldwide. The company’s integrated approach—from production to delivery—encompasses global reach, supply chain expertise, and long-standing customer relationships.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 19
10.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 19: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.05.26 KW 19: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.05.26 KW 19: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX am Feiertag weiter auf Erholungskurs -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind Gewinne zu sehen. Auch am deutschen Markt geht es nach oben. In Fernost bewegten Trump und Gewinnmitnahmen die Börsen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen