Acadia Healthcare Aktie
WKN DE: A1JNMF / ISIN: US00404A1097
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18.05.2026 19:37:57
Why This Fund Made a $5 Million Bet on Acadia Healthcare Despite a Flat Stock
On May 15, 2026, 13D Management disclosed a new position in Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC), acquiring 294,000 shares in a trade estimated at $5.32 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 15, 2026, 13D Management initiated a new position in Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) by acquiring 294,000 shares. The estimated value of the trade, calculated using the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026, was $5.32 million. The quarter-end value of the holding was $6.88 million, reflecting the position’s valuation at the end of the period.Acadia Healthcare is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services, operating hundreds of facilities and thousands of beds across the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's scale and diversified service offerings position it as a key player in the mental health and addiction treatment sector. Acadia Healthcare's extensive facility network and focus on specialized care support its competitive advantage in addressing growing behavioral health needs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Acadia Healthcare Co Inc
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28.04.26
|Ausblick: Acadia Healthcare informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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14.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Acadia Healthcare präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26