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21.05.2026 02:43:47
Why This Fund Made a $56 Million Bet on a Stock Down 30% in the Past Year
On May 15, 2026, ADW Capital Management disclosed a new position in Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN), acquiring four million shares in a trade estimated at $56.31 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 15, 2026, ADW Capital Management reported a new position in Driven Brands, acquiring 4,000,000 shares. The estimated value of the trade was approximately $56.31 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. At quarter-end, the position was valued at $50.44 million, reflecting both the purchase and price movement.Driven Brands leverages a diversified business model, combining direct operations with franchising and distribution to capture value across the automotive aftermarket. Scale, brand portfolio, and a broad service offering contribute to its competitive position in the consumer cyclical sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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