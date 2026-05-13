13.05.2026 18:24:22

Why This Fund Made a $7.9 Million Bet on an Inflation-Focused Commodity ETF

On May 12, 2026, Great Diamond Partners disclosed a new position in the Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSE:HGER), acquiring 282,220 shares in the first quarter, with an estimated transaction value of $7.90 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing dated May 12, 2026, Great Diamond Partners reported a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSE:HGER) by purchasing 282,220 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of these purchases was $7.90 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The stake’s quarter-end valuation, including market price movement, reached $8.75 million.The Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (HGER) is designed to provide investors with broad-based exposure to commodities, emphasizing assets that historically respond to inflationary environments. The fund's proprietary index methodology selects and weights futures contracts based on liquidity, inflation sensitivity, and economic relevance, with a flexible allocation to gold depending on market conditions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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