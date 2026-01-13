Per Aktie
WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
|
13.01.2026 19:51:43
Why This Fund Made a $72 Million Bet on a Stock Headed for a $210 Per Share Takeout
Paris-based Syquant Capital initiated a new position in Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS), acquiring 350,458 shares in the fourth quarter for an estimated $72.28 million based on average quarterly pricing, according to a Tuesday filing.According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission released Tuesday, Syquant Capital established a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter, buying 350,458 shares. The estimated transaction value, based on the quarter's average price, was $72.28 million. The net position change for this new holding matched the transaction value, as this was an initial purchase.This was a new position for the fund and now represents 8.84% of its reportable 13F assets under managementContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!