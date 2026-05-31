Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
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31.05.2026 20:00:12
Why This Fund Sold $35 Million of Bristow Group Amid a 40% Stock Surge
South Dakota Investment Council disclosed a sale of 801,900 Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) shares in its May 18, 2026, SEC filing, with estimated trade value at $35.24 million based on average quarterly pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 18, 2026, South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holding in Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) by 801,900 shares. The estimated value of the shares sold was $35.24 million, calculated using the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The fund’s quarter-end position value decreased by $9.18 million, reflecting both share sales and price changes.Bristow Group Inc. is a leading provider of aviation services to the global offshore energy sector, with a significant fleet and a presence across multiple continents. The company leverages its operational scale and expertise to deliver reliable, safety-focused transportation and support solutions for complex, mission-critical environments. Its diversified service offerings and established client relationships underpin its competitive position within the oil and gas equipment and services industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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