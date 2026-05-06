Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
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06.05.2026 19:16:32
Why This Fund Sold $4.7 Million in Bread Financial Amid a Staggering Stock Surge
On May 6, 2026, Brooktree Capital Management reported selling 63,530 shares of Bread Financial Holdings (NYSE:BFH), an estimated $4.68 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to the SEC filing published May 6, 2026, Brooktree Capital Management reduced its position in Bread Financial Holdings by 63,530 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $4.68 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake fell by $4.62 million, a change that includes both share sales and price movement.Bread Financial Holdings is a leading provider of tech-enabled payment and lending solutions, with a focus on private-label and co-branded credit card programs. The company leverages a robust digital platform and advanced risk management to support both merchants and consumers, driving growth through diversified lending products and integrated payment technologies. Its scale and expertise in credit services position it as a key partner for retailers seeking flexible, data-driven financing solutions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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