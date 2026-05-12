Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
|
12.05.2026 19:34:36
Why This Fund Sold $8 Million of a Real Estate Fund Yielding Nearly 9%
Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. disclosed a sale of 492,275 shares of Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund (NYSE:BPRE) in its May 12, 2026, SEC filing, an estimated $7.78 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.According to its SEC filing dated May 12, 2026, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. reduced its holding in Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund by 492,275 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $7.78 million, calculated using the quarterly average share price. The fund’s quarter-end position in the company stood at 362,504 shares, valued at $6.02 million.Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund provides investors with access to a curated portfolio of private real estate assets, leveraging professional management and sector expertise. The fund's strategy centers on income generation and capital appreciation through disciplined property selection and active portfolio oversight. This approach is designed to deliver risk-adjusted returns and diversification benefits for sophisticated investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!