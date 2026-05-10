Turning Point Brands Aktie

Turning Point Brands für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AKAM / ISIN: US90041L1052

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10.05.2026 16:46:01

Why This Fund Trimmed $4 Million of Turning Point Brands Despite Surging Oral Nicotine Sales

Crown Advisors Management, Inc. reduced its stake in Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) by 35,000 shares in the first quarter, an estimated $3.90 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to its May 7, 2026, SEC filing.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 7, 2026, Crown Advisors Management, Inc. sold 35,000 shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter. The transaction's estimated value was $3.90 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The holding's value at quarter-end fell by $4.12 million, a figure that includes both the share sale and underlying price changes.Turning Point Brands, Inc. is a diversified consumer products company with a focus on tobacco and next-generation alternatives. The company leverages established brands and a broad distribution network to maintain strong market positions in both traditional and emerging product categories. Its multi-segment strategy enables it to address evolving consumer preferences and regulatory environments in the tobacco and alternative products industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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