Why This Gambling Stock May Be Worth Rolling the Dice On

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Online gambling is a fairly new concept and the market is dominated by a finite number of major players. It is easy to overlook sports gambling companies as serving a small, niche market. Moreover, some investors may believe that sports betting apps rose in popularity during the stay-at-home phase of the pandemic, and have since fallen out of popularity.But a company called DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) is quietly gaining momentum, thanks in large part to new product innovations that have jump-started revenue and transformed the mobile sportsbook into more than a pandemic fad.DraftKings recently crossed a 52-week high; however, the stock is still heavily discounted from its historical levels. Despite its recent run-up, now may be a great opportunity to buy the stock. Continue reading