12.08.2022 14:46:03
Why This Has Been a Week to Forget for Marqeta
Remember when fintech stocks were the darlings of the stock market?Lately, that's felt like a distant memory, an impression compounded by the latest news coming from Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ). S&P Global Market Intelligence data shows that the next-generation payments processing company's shares have lost more than 21% of their value week to date as of Thursday night.It was certainly an eventful week for Marqeta, to put it mildly. On Wednesday after market hours, the company announced its second-quarter figures, and the immediate investor reaction was delight -- Marqeta beat the collective analyst estimates for the the top- and bottom-line results.Continue reading
