MannKind Aktie
WKN: A0B7MR / ISIN: US56400P2011
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21.07.2026 00:55:12
Why This MannKind Insider Stock Sale Matters Less Than a 9% Royalty at Risk
Stuart A. Tross, chief people & workplace officer of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), reported the disposition of 65,808 shares at $4.09 per share on July 15, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.MannKind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical firm with a market capitalization of $1.2 billion; it’s focused on developing and commercializing respiratory-delivered treatments. The company has achieved TTM revenue of $360.8 million while managing a net loss of $23.9 million, reflecting the capital-intensive nature of biopharmaceutical development and commercialization. MannKind's competitive positioning centers on its proprietary inhalation technology platform and specialized focus on respiratory-delivered therapeutics for endocrine and pulmonary conditions.The award behind this vesting was set in May 2023 and paid out at 83% of target, tied to how MannKind's stock performed against a basket of pharma and biotech peers. That partial payout is the most telling thing in the filing. It reflects a three-year stretch that included February's brutal session, when shares fell nearly 40% in a day after United Therapeutics unveiled Tresmi, a soft mist inhaler its CEO called a "category killer" on the firm’s earnings call. This is particularly important for MannKind because it collects a 9% royalty on Tyvaso DPI, the dry powder inhaler United sells, and Tresmi could eventually replace it. MannKind was explicit about this risk in its latest 10-K. Those royalties climbed 9% to $32.7 million in the first quarter, on total revenue of $90.2 million that fell short of expectations.Taking a step back at this transaction: Tross had no say in the timing here, and he still holds roughly 1.1 million shares, so more importantly for long-term investors is what fills the potential hole that Tresmi seemingly created. MannKind's own pipeline, including an inhaled fibrosis treatment, is early, which can cut both ways if Tresmi takes the market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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