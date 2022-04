Why This Metaverse Growth Stock Is a Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As the metaverse develops into what could be a $30 trillion opportunity in the next decade, investors are turning their attention to stocks that could reap the biggest rewards. Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP), the parent company of social media camera platform Snapchat, has an incredibly unique take on the metaverse that could push it to the front of the pack. The company released its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 last week, and while it lost momentum on earnings per share, it made strides in its augmented reality (AR) initiatives. Here's why that's more reason to buy the stock.Image source: Getty Images.