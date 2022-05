Why This Might Be the Hidden Key to Unlocking Twitter's Value

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) may still be undervalued, even after Elon Musk's controversial $44 billion acquisition bid that values the company at $54.20 per share. The current Twitter valuation debate is centered around free speech and Elon Musk's ability to unlock additional value by making the social media platform more inclusive. But this might be just a fraction of the value that Elon Musk could eventually unlock at Twitter, and that is what makes the long-term outlook for Twitter so enticing.