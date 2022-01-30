Why This Might Be the Only Canadian Pot Stock To Own in 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The merger between two Canadian cannabis players Aphria and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) was the highlight of the industry amid the pandemic. Aphria was already a strong pot company, and investors expected the merger with Tilray would form a cannabis powerhouse. A merger this big usually takes time to fully integrate, but Tilray is already on the right path. Since the completion of the merger in May 2021, the combined companies' quarterly results have been impressive. While most of the Canadian companies are struggling, Tilray might be the only Canadian pot stock to own in 2022. Let's take a look at why. Before the merger, Aphria, under the leadership of CEO Irwin Simon, was already a strong profitable company. Tilray gave access to more markets. Though it could take a while for Tilray to fully reap the benefits of the merger, the company had already realized $70 million in cost synergies by Jan. 10. Cost synergies are the cost reductions that a company achieves from a merger by taking advantage of each other's efficiencies. These efficiencies include high-class production facilities, competitive innovative products, growth strategies, the scale of operations, and more to generate higher sales.Continue reading