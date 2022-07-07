|
07.07.2022 15:22:39
Why This Monthly Dividend Stock's Slight Rise in 2022 Stands Out
Shares of Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) rose just over 1% during the first half of 2022, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. While that might not sound all that impressive, it's noteworthy considering that the S&P 500 declined nearly 21% during that period. Here's a look at why the monthly dividend-paying real estate investment trust (REIT) was up in a period when the market was down sharply. Agree Realty has reported strong financial results this year. In February, the retail REIT posted its fourth-quarter results for 2021, delivering a 9.2% increase in its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share. The REIT benefited from committing to invest a record $1.43 billion in acquiring 297 net lease retail properties last year. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!