04.10.2022 12:06:00
Why This New EV Stock Won't Be the Next Tesla
Motorcycle giant Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) completed the spinoff of its electric motorcycle business this week following LiveWire Group's (NYSE: LVWR) reverse merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) AEA-Bridges Impact Corp.For investors interested in the EV market, LiveWire represents a unique way to invest in the space in that it's the first publicly traded electric motorcycle company. While there is a lot of potential for electrified bikes, LiveWire is going to be a tough sell no matter what. For all the reservations analysts have about Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) it may still be a better bet than LiveWire, which has little possibility of becoming the next EV market darling.Image source: Harley-Davidson.Continue reading
