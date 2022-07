Why This PayPal Investor Avoids PayPal Leveraged ETFs

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

AXS Investments recently launched leveraged single-stock exchange-traded funds (ETFs). To this end, AXS has targeted some of the more heavily traded stocks across several industries.One stock AXS has targeted is one I own, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). It has launched two PayPal-related ETFs, both on the bull and the bear sides of the trade. However, given the nature of leveraged ETFs, I'll keep my position in PayPal stock and encourage other long-term investors to do the same.AXS's two PayPal-related ETFs are the AXS 1.5X PYPL Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ: PYPS) and the AXS 1.5X PYPL Bull Daily ETF (NASDAQ: PYPT). As the names imply, each fund aims to capture 1.5 times the performance of PayPal, be it on the bear or bull side.Continue reading