Why This Promising Drug Will Be Pfizer's Next Blockbuster

In late May, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) released positive phase-three clinical trial results for etrasimod in treating patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.What data from the clinical trial has me convinced that etrasimod will be the pharma stock's next blockbuster? Let's dive into the clinical results and the U.S. ulcerative colitis market to elaborate further.Ulcerative colitis is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that leads to chronic inflammation and harm to the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. The condition is characterized by inflammation of the rectum and large intestine. The other form of IBD called Crohn's disease can inflame any part of the GI tract.Continue reading