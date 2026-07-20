Sea Aktie
WKN DE: A2H5LX / ISIN: US81141R1005
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20.07.2026 23:48:00
Why This Sea Limited Insider Sale Seemingly Matters Less Than a $1 Billion EBITDA Quarter
Yanjun Wang, CCO and GC of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), sold 2,700 Class A ordinary shares through an indirect entity on July 16 and 17, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($106.05); post-transaction value based on July 17, 2026 market close ($104.05).Sea Limited is a leading digital platform operator with significant scale, commanding a $62.5 billion market capitalization and generating $25.2 billion in TTM revenue across its integrated ecosystem. The company's competitive advantage derives from its diversified business model that leverages network effects across gaming, commerce, and fintech segments, combined with deep market penetration in high-growth emerging markets where digital adoption continues to accelerate. Sea Limited has established itself as a critical infrastructure provider in digital commerce and entertainment across Southeast Asia and Latin America.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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