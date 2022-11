Why This Small-Cap Airline Stock Is on an Upward Trajectory

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With demand for leisure travel through the roof, airline stocks are starting to show signs of recovery. Low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: SNCY) just posted third-quarter revenue that exceeded the same period in 2019 by 29%. But the stock is down more than 50% from its highs of April 2021. That being said, the stock has surged more than 62% in the past six weeks alone. Let's take a closer look at Sun Country's most recent quarter and whether this upward momentum will continue."The leisure demand environment remains very strong," Sun Country CEO Jude Bricker said in the third-quarter release. Indeed, Q3 scheduled service revenue jumped 39% versus last year, despite higher-than-expected fuel costs and the impact of Hurricane Ian on Florida operations.