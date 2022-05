Why This Surprising AI Leader's Future Looks Bright

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When most people think of John Deere (NYSE: DE), the term "artificial intelligence" usually isn't the first (or even the fifth!) thing that comes to mind. But the company known for its iconic tractors has been on the leading edge of technology and innovation in agriculture for decades. Here's why the unlikely contender is becoming one of the world's most important AI businesses. Throughout its 180-year history, John Deere has built an impressive brand as the premier manufacturer of farming and industrial machinery. Its reputation for high-quality products and unmatched service has become arguably one of the company's greatest competitive advantages – and maintaining it is a central part of Deere's strategy. Technology and automation have long been crucial in helping Deere provide best-in-class products. In the 1990s, John Deere acquired a GPS start-up called NavCom to build a satellite-directed guidance system for tractors. The company then partnered with NASA (yes, the NASA) to create the world's very first internet-based GPS tracking system. Continue reading