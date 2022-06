Why This Top Cooler Maker May Be Its Own Worst Enemy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

An old business adage says, "The most important sale is the next one." YETI Holdings's (NYSE: YETI) durable, long-lasting products have garnered incredible sales growth over the last several years, but that same durability may make the company's next sale elusive. YETI has done a remarkable job of branding something never branded before -- premium drinkware and coolers. Fishermen, hunters, campers, and outdoor adventurers are drawn to YETI's rugged products. YETI's sales have grown at a compound annual rate of over 18% since 2015 . The company sold $350 million of cooler and equipment products and $447 million of drinkware in 2016. In 2021, those sales numbers jumped to $552 million for cooler and equipment and $832 million for drinkware .Continue reading