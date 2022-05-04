+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
04.05.2022 12:55:00

Why This Works for Hormel but Not for ENI

When you own enough of a company's stock, you get a voice in how that company is run. This is the basic logic behind shareholder activism, a long-standing Wall Street pillar. That said, sometimes the big shareholders don't exactly advertise their investment and the influence they wield. So you need to consider who owns stocks along with you and, importantly, their big-picture motivations. A comparison of Hormel (NYSE: HRL) and ENI (NYSE: E) will be highly illustrative. Hormel is a major food maker with a focus on protein. It owns brands you probably know and use, such as SPAM, Planters, Skippy, and many others, along with its own namesake brand. It has a long history of success behind it, highlighted by an over 50-year streak of annual dividend increases, making it a highly elite Dividend King. You don't reach an achievement like that by accident.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Eni S.p.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Eni S.p.A.mehr Analysen

03.05.22 Eni Buy UBS AG
02.05.22 Eni Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.04.22 Eni Outperform RBC Capital Markets
29.04.22 Eni Buy UBS AG
29.04.22 Eni Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Eni S.p.A. 13,46 -0,85% Eni S.p.A.
ENI SPAShs Sponsored American Deposit Receipts Repr 2 Shs 26,80 0,00% ENI SPAShs Sponsored American Deposit Receipts Repr 2 Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX und DAX schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unentschlossen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Donnerstagshandel nach. Die Wall Street erleidet am Donnerstag einen Rückschlag nach der vorangegangenen Erholungsrally. In China und Hongkong zeigten sich die Börsen uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen