Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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23.06.2026 21:13:40
Why This Zeta + Palantir Deal is Bigger Than It Looks
Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) and Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) announced a massive new deal this morning that could fuel Zeta's growth and drive margin expansion long-term. The 7-year partnership is intended to allow the two companies to offer a more complete solution to customers and improve the speed of the Zeta platform. In this video, I break down how this can drive growth to Zeta on multiple vectors. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of June 23, 2026. The video was published on June 23, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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