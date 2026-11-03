Thomson Reuters Aktie

Thomson Reuters ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 864655 / ISIN: CA8849031056

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04.11.2026 00:35:26

Why Thomson Reuters Stock Plummeted by Almost 10% Today

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI) had quite the rocky Tuesday on the stock exchange. Before market open, the financial information and data company published its third-quarter figures, and the company's twin misses on analyst estimates were not met with gratitude by investors. Those folks sold out of the stock to leave it with a nearly 10% loss in Tuesday trading.

For the period, Thomson Reuters' revenue jumped 10% on a year-over-year basis to $1.83 billion. Net income not under generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP, or adjusted) also headed north, rising at roughly the same rate to $350 million ($0.81 per share).

Image source: Getty Images.

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