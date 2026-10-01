Thomson Reuters Aktie

Thomson Reuters für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 864655 / ISIN: CA8849031056

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02.10.2026 01:11:39

Why Thomson Reuters Stock Topped the Market on Thursday

The divestment of a majority stake in a legacy business was the factor lifting Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI) stock above many others on Thursday. With that tailwind at its back, the business-focused media company's stock rose by more than 2% that trading session, on a day when the bellwether S&P 500 index only crept up by 0.2%.

That morning, Thomson Reuters announced that it had closed the sale of a 51% stake in its global print unit. The buyers are what the company described as "capital accounts," advised by the veteran private equity firm KKR (NYSE:KKR).

Image source: Getty Images.

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