:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
23.02.2026 09:30:00
Why Thursday Could Be a Big Day for the Stock Market
During the past three years, the stock market has been on an absolute tear. The broad-based S&P 500 has gained 73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is up 99% (as of this writing). That's well ahead of the average stock return of 10% annually. Most experts agree that artificial intelligence (AI) has played a pivotal role in the market's ascent. In recent months, many software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks have been in freefall. Recently released AI tools have sparked fears that they could displace many existing accounting, legal, or sales software offerings, prompting some investors to abandon ship. Two critical financial reports will be released after the market close on Wednesday, offering crucial insight into the current state of the AI revolution and its implications for the future -- so Thursday could be a big day for the stock market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!