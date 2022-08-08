|
Why Tilray, Canopy, and Aurora Cannabis Just Jumped
After tumbling on Friday following a lousy earnings report from Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), shares of fellow Canadian marijuana stocks Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) -- and Canopy Growth, too -- are rebounding sharply today.As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Tilray shares are gaining 10.2%, Aurora is up 12.3%, and Canopy Growth is doing best of all, jumping 16.4%.There's no obvious good news driving today's rally. The opposite is more accurate, with investment bank Piper Sandler coming out with a lower price target on Canopy -- $2.50 per share, down from $3 previously -- and an underweight rating to boot.Continue reading
