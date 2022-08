Why Tilray, Canopy, and Aurora Cannabis Just Popped

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's a budding stock market rally among marijuana stocks Tuesday morning, with shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) rising 8.5% in 10:40 a.m. ET trading, Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) up 9.1%, and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) doing best of all -- moving 13% higher.Marijuana investors may have Tilray to thank for all this -- Tilray, and Jefferies & Co., too.It's a slow news day in general for the marijuana industry, with little new having happened since Tilray reported its earnings last week -- or rather its losses. Tilray reported a $458 million quarterly loss despite growing its sales 8% year over year.Continue reading