Why Tilray, Canopy Growth, and Aurora Cannabis Dropped Today

Stocks in the cannabis sector often move in tandem, which is the case again today as the trading week kicked off after a holiday weekend in the U.S. Shares of Canadian names such as Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) all dropped between 5% and 7% in early trading. As of noon ET, Tilray was still down 4%, while Canopy Growth and Aurora remained 3.2% and 5.4% lower, respectively. Image source: Getty Images.The Nasdaq Composite Index on which these three stocks trade is the laggard of the major U.S. indexes this morning, helping to explain the stock's moves lower. There hasn't been any company-specific news leading the sector lower today. Tilray, in fact, released what should be considered some positive news regarding its European business.