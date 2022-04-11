|
11.04.2022 18:35:38
Why Tilray, Canopy Growth, and Aurora Cannabis Stocks Dropped Early Monday
Many Canadian cannabis stocks have been on the upswing over the past month as hope increased that the U.S. could be moving further along the path to legalizing marijuana. But this week started off with several of these names reversing course. Early Monday, the stocks of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) all dropped about 5%. As of 11:48 a.m. ET, these names have pared those losses, however, and are all down about 1%. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement (MORE) Act on April 1, 2022. Mostly along party lines, that House vote effectively agreed to legalize marijuana by removing it from the list of federally banned drugs under the Controlled Substances Act. That moves the issue to further consideration by the Senate. That progress toward legalization in the U.S., along with some positive earnings news, helped bolster shares of marijuana stocks in recent weeks. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!