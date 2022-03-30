|
30.03.2022 18:32:27
Why Tilray, Sundial, and OrganiGram Stocks Jumped Today
Canadian pot stocks are jumping today. Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose over 9% in early trading, and were still up 2.8% and 4.4%, respectively, as of 12:15 p.m. ET. The stock of Canadian peer OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) wasn't quite as positive, though its shares were also 1.7% higher as of that time. Some of today's action may be the result of investors anticipating upcoming quarterly financial reports. Sundial, in fact, was scheduled to release its fourth-quarter earnings after the market close last night, but has delayed the report. The company did say, however, that it expects to report record adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations for the full-year 2021 when it releases its report on or before April 14. But it is what is happening in the U.S. Congress that is likely piquing investor interest the most today. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!