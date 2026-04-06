Tilray Brands Aktie
WKN DE: A41VMJ / ISIN: US88688T2096
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06.04.2026 17:00:00
Why Tilray Brands Investors Shouldn't Expect the Company to Post a Profit Anytime Soon
In recent years, as the growth has stalled in the cannabis industry, marijuana producers have been trying to focus more on improving their bottom lines, in a way to win over investors. But that hasn't been easy in an ultra-competitive environment where there's significant pressure on price.Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) has been trying to strengthen its business through diversification. It's been acquiring craft beer brands as it looks to become much less dependent on just the cannabis industry. While that has allowed it to get bigger and generate a much stronger top line, here's why investors shouldn't expect the company to turn a profit anytime soon, and what that might mean for the stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tilray Brands (ex Aphria)
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01.04.26
|Tilray-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Cannabis-Konzern meldet geringeren Verlust und überraschend starken Umsatz (finanzen.at)
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09.01.26
|Tilray-Aktie legt zu: Verluste eingegrenzt - Umsatzerwartungen übertroffen (finanzen.at)
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|Tilray Brands (ex Aphria)
|5,72
|0,70%