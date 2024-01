Why Tilray Brands Stock Crashed 10% on Tuesday

Shares of Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) tumbled 10% Tuesday afternoon, despite the Canadian cannabis company reporting something of an "earnings beat" earlier in the morning.Heading into the company's fiscal Q2 2024, analysts had forecast Tilray would lose $0.06 per share (adjusted for one-time items) on sales of $195.1 million. As it turned out, Tilray came really close to break-even profits ($0 loss per share). Its sales, however, came up just a wee bit short of expectations for $194 million. But isn't that good news? Tilray came very close to meeting sales expectations and beat earnings expectations by a solid margin. Didn't it come within a whisker's breadth of earning positive profits for the quarter?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel